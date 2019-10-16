Dutch family discovered hiding at remote farmhouse
Dutch police have discovered a family in a hidden room at a remote farmhouse in the northern province of Drenthe.

Officers were alerted after a family member turned up at a local bar and ordered five beers before asking for help.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested.

