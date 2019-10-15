Tensions flare in second day of Catalan protests
Protesters in Catalan cities have clashed with riot police in a second day of demonstrations after the jailing of nine separatist leaders on Monday.

Demonstrators built fires and attempted to storm Spanish government buildings.

The Spanish government says it is trying to find out who is behind an app, Tsunami Democratic, being used by demonstrators to co-ordinate the protests.

