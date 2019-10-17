Russian rappers protests fight

Video

Several Russian musicians with a youth following, have released songs to denounce police action, during recent protests in Moscow.

Tens of thousands hit the streets this summer to demonstrate against the exclusion of opposition candidates from the Moscow city council elections.

Authorities detained more than 1,000 people.

Video produced by Yuriy Martynenko and Maria Kornienko.

