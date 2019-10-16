Brexit: Can the UK learn from Norway's EU border?

Video

A key question in Brexit negotiations has been how Britain's new land border with the EU should work, where Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland meet.Norway is a country that already borders the EU. Its border, with EU member state Sweden, is over a thousand miles long and very difficult to police, leaving the door open to smugglers.

With the 31 October Brexit deadline fast approaching, is there anything the UK can learn from the Norway example?

Reporter: Andrew Bomford Video Journalist: Tom Bateman