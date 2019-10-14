Police clash with protesters at Barcelona airport

Media player
Catalan protesters clash with police at Barcelona airport
Protesters gathered at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Monday in response to the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.
There were ugly scenes inside, as pro-separatist demonstrators clashed with police in riot gear.
14 Oct 2019
