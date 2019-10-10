Synagogue attack survivor describes ordeal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

German synagogue attack survivor describes ordeal

A survivor of an attack on a synagogue in Halle, eastern Germany, has described the moment a gunman tried to enter the building.

Christina Feist said she thought there had been an explosion.

Speaking of the attack, she said "you don't consider that that's an option".

The suspect killed two people after attempting to enter the synagogue where dozens were observing a Jewish holiday.

  • 10 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Merkel attends vigil for Germany shooting victims