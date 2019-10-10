Media player
Leipzig 1989: East Germans defy communist rule with huge demo
About 70,000 East Germans protested in Leipzig on 9 October 1989 - weeks later the Berlin Wall fell.
Many feared the communist police would open fire - but they held back.
The crowd chanted "We are the people!" (Wir sind das Volk!)
The late Brian Hanrahan reported for the BBC from Leipzig on this turning-point in the collapse of communism.
10 Oct 2019
