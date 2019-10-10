Merkel attends vigil for Germany shooting victims

Video

Two people have been killed by a gunman attempting to enter a synagogue in the east German city of Halle.

Witnesses inside the synagogue say the shooter tried to force his way in through the door. Dozens of Jews inside had been observing Yom Kippur on Wednesday.

The suspect has been arrested.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended a vigil in Berlin and expressed "solidarity for all Jews on the holy day of Yom Kippur".

