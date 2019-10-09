Varadkar: 'We want a Brexit deal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Varadkar on Brexit: 'We very much want there to be a deal'
It will be "very difficult" for the UK and the EU to reach a Brexit agreement before the 31 October deadline, Irish leader Leo Varadkar has said.
He told Irish broadcaster RTE "big gaps" remained between the two sides.
-
09 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49983827/varadkar-on-brexit-we-very-much-want-there-to-be-a-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window