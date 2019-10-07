Jeff Koons unveils large tulip sculpture in Paris

Media player
Jeff Koons unveils Paris Bataclan tulip sculpture
US artist Jeff Koons has unveiled his 40ft (12m) high Bouquet of Tulips structure near Le Petit Palais art gallery in Paris.
The work, which he said showed US solidarity with France over the November 2015 terror attacks in the French capital, has divided opinion.
