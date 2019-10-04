What was Trump's lawyer up to in Ukraine?

Video

Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is coming under increasing scrutiny, as US Democrats try to impeach the president for soliciting foreign help in the 2020 election campaign.

The former mayor of New York has been accused of trying to dig up dirt on the Democratic presidential contender, Joe Biden, in Ukraine.

The impeachment drive began after a whistleblower complained about President Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. BBC Kiev correspondent Jonah Fisher investigates Mr Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.