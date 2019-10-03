Media player
Plastic waste: Rome metro offers tickets for trash
Rome's waste bins are overflowing - but now metro users can swap empty bottles for tickets.
Italians get €0.05 credit for each plastic bottle recycled.
The capital's long-running rubbish problem is a serious health hazard, officials warn.
03 Oct 2019
