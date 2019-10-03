Adam Driver films appeal for Leos Carax's lost dog

Media player
Adam Driver and Mark Hamill film appeal for director's lost dog
US actors Adam Driver and Mark Hamill have posted a video appeal to find French film director Leos Carax's lost dog, Javelot.
In the footage, Driver promises to let whoever finds the dog appear in their upcoming film.
03 Oct 2019
