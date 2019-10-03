Adam Driver films appeal for Leos Carax's lost dog
Adam Driver and Mark Hamill film appeal for director's lost dog

US actors Adam Driver and Mark Hamill have posted a video appeal to find French film director Leos Carax's lost dog, Javelot.

In the footage, Driver promises to let whoever finds the dog appear in their upcoming film.

