Singer dubbed 'Sinatra of the East' dies
Czech singer Karel Gott, who sold millions of records and was known as the "Sinatra of the East", has died aged 80.

In 1989 during the Velvet Revolution that saw the fall of communism, Gott and fellow Czech singer Karel Kryl sang the national anthem to thousands of protesters in Prague.

  • 02 Oct 2019