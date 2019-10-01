Russians 'don't have the time to drink'

Media player
Russians 'drink less because they don't have the time'
A sharp reduction in alcohol consumption in Russia has been credited with a marked improvement in the life expectancy of its citizens.
Customers in a central Moscow bar gave their views on changing Russian lifestyles.
01 Oct 2019
