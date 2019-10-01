'You're good looking!' Zelensky tells Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise meets Ukrainian president to discuss new film

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky piled the praise upon Tom Cruise during a meeting in Ukraine.

“You’re good looking!" the president told the actor and director, who responded: "It pays the rent."

Cruise is on the lookout for locations in Ukraine for his next film.

