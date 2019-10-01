Tractors snarl up roads in Netherlands protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pollution: Netherlands tractor protest over emissions snarls up roads

Dutch farmers have taken to the highways in their tractors, in a protest against government moves to reduce nitrogen emissions.

Reports say more than 1,000km (600 miles) of roads were jammed in the morning rush hour as the farmers made their way slowly to a park in The Hague where the protest was planned.

  • 01 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Roads blocked by French farmers