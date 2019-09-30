Greece: Police fire tear gas in refugee camp

Media player
Greece: Refugees struggle to breathe after police fire tear gas
At least one person has died after a fire broke out at an overcrowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, local officials say.
They say the charred body of a woman was found at the Moria camp. But unconfirmed reports say there was another victim, a child.
Police later fired teargas against rioting migrants, who said firefighters were too slow to respond to the blaze.
