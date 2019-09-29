Ukraine has 'no jurisdiction' to investigate Hunter Biden
The former prosecutor-general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko, has told the BBC's Jonah Fisher that there is no jurisdiction for a Ukrainian investigation of Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Mr Biden has been drawn into the Trump-Ukraine controversy. The US president is accused of pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate Hunter Biden's business dealings - something which could affect his father's campaign for the White House next year.

  29 Sep 2019
