Trump impeachment inquiry: Ukraine sacking 'about corruption'
Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said a chief prosecutor at the centre of a row over the family of former US Vice-President Joe Biden was sacked after concerted international pressure to root out corruption.
His account contradicts allegations made by US President Donald Trump about the Bidens.
Mr Trump faces impeachment proceedings for urging Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden, his main rival for the presidency.
27 Sep 2019
