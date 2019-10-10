Iceland's disappearing glaciers

Video

At present around 10% of Iceland is covered in glaciers but scientists believe climate change will mean they will all be gone in 200 years.

The Travel Show's Cat Moh joins Icelandic author Andri Snaer Magnason on a walk to the site of the now disappeared Okjokull glacier which is commemorated with plaque.

