A memorial to Iceland's disappearing glaciers
At present around 10% of Iceland is covered in glaciers but scientists believe climate change will mean they will all be gone in 200 years.
The Travel Show's Cat Moh joins Icelandic author Andri Snaer Magnason on a walk to the site of the now disappeared Okjokull glacier which is commemorated with plaque.
Iceland's Okjokull glacier commemorated with plaque
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.
10 Oct 2019
