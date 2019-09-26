Firefighters tackle blaze at Rouen chemical plant

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rouen fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at chemical factory
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a chemical factory in the northern French city of Rouen.
The fire was said to be under control but officials said it could be several days before it was fully extinguished.
Local officials warned that the fire threatened to pollute the River Seine.
-
26 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49841843/rouen-fire-firefighters-tackle-blaze-at-chemical-factoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window