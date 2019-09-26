Media player
Former French president Jacques Chirac dies aged 86
The BBC's Hugh Schofield describes the varied career of former French president Jacques Chirac who has died aged 86.
Mr Chirac served two terms as French president and took his country into the single European currency.
26 Sep 2019
