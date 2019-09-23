Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police arrest Catalan separatists in dawn raids over 'attack plot'
Spanish police have raided at least 10 houses in the Catalonia region over an alleged attack plot.
Police say nine separatists were arrested and bomb-making materials were found, alleging that the suspects were members of a militant arm of the Committees for the Defence of the Republic.
Police say the alleged plot was scheduled for 1 October - the anniversary of Catalonia's controversial independence referendum.
-
23 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49797758/police-arrest-catalan-separatists-in-dawn-raids-over-attack-plotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window