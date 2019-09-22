Oh deer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Deer stuck in flooded ruins rescued by cyclists

A group of cyclists in south-east Spain had to work together when they found a deer trapped in flooded ruins near Huescar.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Sep 2019