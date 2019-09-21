Huge police response to Paris protests
Yellow vest protests: Huge police response in Paris

Tensions between police and protesters were high as Paris saw a resurgence of the yellow vest movement that started in November.

Police arrested at least 39 demonstrators, the majority of whom did not wear the trademark fluorescent jackets to avoid visibility.

A huge security operation was in force to avoid the protesters clashing with a climate change march and France's annual Heritage Day.

