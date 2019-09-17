'I was set up by a Russian secret agent'

Video

Former US marine Paul Whelan, accused in Russia of espionage, has told the BBC he is not a spy and that he was set up by a Russian friend.

Mr Whelan, who is also a citizen of the UK, Canada and Ireland, said the friend, who is a Russian secret agent, had planted a hard drive on him without his knowledge.

Prosecutors in Moscow says Mr Whelan was caught "red-handed" with state secrets last year.