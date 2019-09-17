Media player
Brits going Dutch over Brexit
Would you sacrifice your nationality to secure the rights guaranteed to EU citizens?
There's been a rapid rise in the number of British nationals applying to become Dutch since the UK voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.
Before Brexit, barely anyone made the switch.
