Parisians take to scooters to beat metro strikes
People in the French capital Paris have been taking scooters and bikes as transport workers strike over President Emmanuel Macron's plan to introduce a new universal pension.

Ten of the city's 16 metro lines have no service and the remaining lines are disrupted. There are very heavy traffic jams in the city and fares on ride-hailing services are up to three times their usual rate.

  • 13 Sep 2019