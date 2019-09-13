Russian 'special forces' help marriage proposal

Media player
Russian 'special forces' help a marriage proposal
Actors are hired in Russia to stage "special forces" raids which turn into marriage proposals.
The more sophisticated the show, the higher the fee.
The BBC Russian Service witnessed one of these fake raids.
13 Sep 2019
