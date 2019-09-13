Russian 'special forces' help marriage proposal
Russian 'special forces' help a marriage proposal

Actors are hired in Russia to stage "special forces" raids which turn into marriage proposals.

The more sophisticated the show, the higher the fee.

The BBC Russian Service witnessed one of these fake raids.

