Deadly floods and a tornado in Spain
A cold snap has brought heavy rain, floods and a tornado to the Balearic islands and Spain's north-eastern coast, with Valencia and Alicante most affected.

An elderly couple were killed when floodwaters flipped their car over in Castilla La Mancha, emergency services said.

Nearby, in the Valencia region, dozens of people had to be evacuated when at least two rivers burst their banks.

Some schools were shut and there were power cuts in some areas.

  • 12 Sep 2019
