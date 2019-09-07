Freed Ukrainians greet families at Kiev airport

Media player
Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap: Joyous welcome at Kiev airport
Ukrainians freed as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia have arrived home to a joyous welcome.
07 Sep 2019
