'Being mixed race means I could die'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Being mixed race means I could die'

A half-Nigerian, half-German woman is desperately searching the world for a stem-cell donor.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Sep 2019