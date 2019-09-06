Why being mixed race means I could die

Media player
This leukaemia sufferer is searching the world against the odds for a stem cell donor
A half-Nigerian, half-German woman is desperately searching the world for a stem-cell donor.
Astrid has leukaemia. However, due to her mixed race, her chances of finding a match are extremely unlikely.
That's because global stem cell registries do not reflect the world's diversity. The majority of registered donors are white. Only 3% of stem cell donors worldwide are mixed race.
We follow Astrid's journey.
Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin
Additional filming: Timeline TV
German translation: David Stockings
06 Sep 2019
