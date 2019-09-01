Sirens sound to commemorate start of World War Two
World War Two: Sirens sound to commemorate start of war

Events are being held in Poland to mark 80 years since the German invasion which began World War Two.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has asked for Poland's forgiveness for Nazi "tyranny".

The country suffered some of the worst losses of the conflict, with about six million of its citizens killed.

