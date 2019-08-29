Surviving the deadliest battle in Ukraine
A Ukrainian war veteran on the battle that changed his life

In August 2014, Roman Zinenko was serving in the Ukrainian army and tasked to retake the town of Ilovaisk in the east from pro-Russian separatists.

But his battalion realised they were encircled by pro-Russian forces and had to retreat. Some 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Roman Zinenko says he saw Russian soldiers there, a charge Moscow denies. This is his story.

