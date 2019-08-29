Surviving the deadliest battle in Ukraine

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A Ukrainian war veteran on the battle that changed his life
In August 2014, Roman Zinenko was serving in the Ukrainian army and tasked to retake the town of Ilovaisk in the east from pro-Russian separatists.
But his battalion realised they were encircled by pro-Russian forces and had to retreat. Some 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.
Roman Zinenko says he saw Russian soldiers there, a charge Moscow denies. This is his story.
-
29 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49503702/a-ukrainian-war-veteran-on-the-battle-that-changed-his-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window