'I just wanted to bring my son home'

Video

A mother whose son died after falling from a balcony in Magaluf, Spain, just two months ago has revisited the site where he died.

In June, 20-year-old Freddie Pring from Somerset travelled to to Majorca on a work trip, but died after falling from a balcony at a hotel on the night he arrived at the resort.

His mother, Heather Pring, is urging young holidaymakers to take extra care while away from home, and told the BBC's Sarah Corker she wants people to "stay together and look after each other".

Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane

Edited by Ameer Ahmed