Giant smoke plume as Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts
A volcano on Italy's Stromboli island has erupted causing a plume of smoke to fill the air.
No injuries have been reported but planes have been deployed to drop water on fires caused by lava.
In July an eruption killed a hiker causing the volcano to be closed to walkers.
28 Aug 2019
