Stromboli volcano erupts
Giant smoke plume as Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts

A volcano on Italy's Stromboli island has erupted causing a plume of smoke to fill the air.

No injuries have been reported but planes have been deployed to drop water on fires caused by lava.

In July an eruption killed a hiker causing the volcano to be closed to walkers.

  • 28 Aug 2019
