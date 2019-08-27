Flash floods and hail hit Spain

Media player
Madrid storm leads to flash flooding and road closures
The Madrid region was hit by a hail storm on Monday evening, with heavy rainfall bringing roads to a standstill.
Cars were washed away as torrents of water flowed through the neighbourhood Arganda del Rey.
Several villages nearby were also affected, but there were no reports of injuries.
27 Aug 2019
