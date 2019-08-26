Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Experts work to detonate Barcelona beach bomb
Barcelona's popular Sant Sebastià beach has been partially evacuated after an unexploded bomb was spotted in the water nearby.
Officials say the bomb could be from the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and could contain about 70kg (154lb) of highly volatile TNT.
-
26 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window