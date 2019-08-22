Boris sticks foot on table during talks with Macron
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson sticks foot on table during talks with French president

A social media storm started brewing after an image of Boris Johnson sticking his foot on a table in the Elysee Palace during a meeting with the French president went viral.

However, the full video shows that Mr Johnson was responding to a joke by his host about how the tiny table could also function as a footstool.

  • 22 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Boris Johnson's body scan surprise