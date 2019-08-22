Boris sticks foot on table during talks with Macron

Media player
Boris Johnson sticks foot on table during talks with French president
A social media storm started brewing after an image of Boris Johnson sticking his foot on a table in the Elysee Palace during a meeting with the French president went viral.
However, the full video shows that Mr Johnson was responding to a joke by his host about how the tiny table could also function as a footstool.
22 Aug 2019
