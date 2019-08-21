Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel meet in Berlin
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Johnson and Merkel meet amid call to scrap backstop

The UK PM and German chancellor are meeting in Berlin with Mr Johnson expected to reiterate his call for the Irish border backstop plan to be scrapped.

The PM has said the arrangement to avoid a hard border after Brexit is "anti-democratic" and must be removed to secure a deal.

But the EU has rejected the possibility of any changes to the backstop.

  • 21 Aug 2019
Go to next video: What is Brexit?