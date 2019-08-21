Danish PM 'annoyed' by cancelled Trump visit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Danish PM Frederiksen regrets Trump cancelled visit
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she is annoyed and surprised at President Trump's decision to postpone a visit amid a spat over the future of Greenland. The Danish leader said Greenland's prime minister had clearly rejected any possible sale of the island, but she added that relations with the US remained strong.
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49420178/danish-pm-frederiksen-regrets-trump-cancelled-visitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window