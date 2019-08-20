Italy PM attacks Salvini in resignation speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Italy PM Conte attacks League's Salvini in resignation speech
After a blistering attack on his right-wing coalition partner Matteo Salvini, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he will tender his resignation.
Mr Conte said Mr Salvini had been "irresponsible" in creating a new political crisis for Italy for "personal and party interests".
Mr Salvini, the leader of the nationalist League party, had tabled a no-confidence motion against Mr Conte.
The League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement formed a coalition to govern just 14 months ago with Mr Conte as an independent as prime minister.
-
20 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-49415483/italy-pm-conte-attacks-league-s-salvini-in-resignation-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window