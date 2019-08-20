Italy PM attacks Salvini in resignation speech

Video

After a blistering attack on his right-wing coalition partner Matteo Salvini, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he will tender his resignation.

Mr Conte said Mr Salvini had been "irresponsible" in creating a new political crisis for Italy for "personal and party interests".

Mr Salvini, the leader of the nationalist League party, had tabled a no-confidence motion against Mr Conte.

The League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement formed a coalition to govern just 14 months ago with Mr Conte as an independent as prime minister.