G7 summit: Inside the climate activist training camp
Climate activists are gathering in Biarritz, France, ahead of the G7 summit this weekend - and they are likely to know what they're doing.
The campaign groups ANV, Alternatiba and Friends of the Earth have held a joint training camp for more than 1,000 activists to share effective tactics for non-violent protest.
But is it irresponsible to teach civil disobedience?
21 Aug 2019
