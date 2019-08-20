'All politicians are to blame'
What do Italians think of the government crisis?

The fate of Italy's coalition is set to be decided after weeks of hostility between ruling parties, the nationalist League and Five Star.

Whilst politicians gather in Rome, the BBC's James Reynolds headed to the beach to find out what people think of the crisis.

