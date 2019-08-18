Wildfires rip through Gran Canaria
Video

Fires are advancing on two fronts in a mountainous area of the Canary island.

Ten planes and helicopters, as well as about 700 firefighters on the ground including 200 from the military, are fighting the flames.

