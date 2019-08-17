Man found dead in underpass after Istanbul floods
Video

A heavy rainstorm hit Istanbul causing travel disruption and flash flooding.

Several neighbourhoods including Fatih, home to the historic Grand Bazaar, were affected.

Authorities said a homeless man was found in the Unkapani district, apparently drowned.

They warned the public to take care in the severe weather conditions.

  • 17 Aug 2019
