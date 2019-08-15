Bird strike forces Russian airliner to crash-land

Media player
Russia bird strike: Collision with gulls forces plane to land in field
A Russian Airbus 321 has been forced to land in a field shortly after take-off, after birds were sucked into the plane's engines.
All passengers and crew were evacuated safely, although officials say 23 received minor injuries.
15 Aug 2019
