Bird strike forces Russian airliner to crash-land
Video

Russia bird strike: Collision with gulls forces plane to land in field

A Russian Airbus 321 has been forced to land in a field shortly after take-off, after birds were sucked into the plane's engines.

All passengers and crew were evacuated safely, although officials say 23 received minor injuries.

  • 15 Aug 2019
