Media player
Video
Russia tests 'vengeance' cruise missile
Russia's military is testing a nuclear-powered cruise missile, called Burevestnik.
It is called a "vengeance" weapon, to be used after an initial nuclear strike.
Experts linked it to a deadly explosion at a Russian Arctic test range on 8 August, but the authorities did not name the weapon involved.
12 Aug 2019
